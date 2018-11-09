Red Rock Resorts (RRR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 2,162,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.03 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,785,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,890,000 after purchasing an additional 185,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,779,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 776,617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 282,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

