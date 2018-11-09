Regal Beloit Corp to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

