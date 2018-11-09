Regal Beloit (RBC) PT Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

RBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

