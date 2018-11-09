Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Stock

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coherent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coherent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $2,364,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherent stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Longbow Research set a $215.00 price target on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

