Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $385.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGN. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.95.

Shares of REGN traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,572. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock worth $44,651,762. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

