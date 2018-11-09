Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.69

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $267,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

