Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/renaissance-technologies-llc-boosts-stake-in-vanguard-sp-mid-cap-400-etf-ivoo.html.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.