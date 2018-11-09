Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,900 KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 298.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

