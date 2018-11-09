Renewable Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 809 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,319% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $597.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Eric Bowen sold 20,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $194,000.

WARNING: “Renewable Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (REGI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/renewable-energy-group-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-regi.html.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.