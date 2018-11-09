Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,084 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,482% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $65,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after purchasing an additional 566,292 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,292.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 569,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,937,000 after purchasing an additional 558,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $768.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/rent-a-center-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-rcii.html.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.