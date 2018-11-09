Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,084 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,482% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.
In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $65,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after purchasing an additional 566,292 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,292.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 569,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,937,000 after purchasing an additional 558,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $768.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.