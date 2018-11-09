Rentledger Price Tops $0.0003 (RTL)

Rentledger (CURRENCY:RTL) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Rentledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rentledger has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentledger has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Rentledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00249935 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.05 or 0.10250623 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rentledger

Rentledger’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Rentledger’s official website is rentledger.io. Rentledger’s official Twitter account is @rentledgerio.

Buying and Selling Rentledger

Rentledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

