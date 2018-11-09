Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of TRI opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $48.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

