Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TopBuild Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $81.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

BLD opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TopBuild by 44.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

