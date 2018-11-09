Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Glaukos Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

GKOS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,544. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $30,361,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 68.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 453,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,416,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after purchasing an additional 411,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $14,630,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 171,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

