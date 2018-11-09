Research Analysts Offer Predictions for inTEST Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

