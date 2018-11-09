Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Syneos Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,165. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 26.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

