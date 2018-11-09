Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Uniqure NV’s FY2018 Earnings (QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Uniqure in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for Uniqure’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uniqure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of QURE opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $954.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 725.04%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,553,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,402,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,694,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,659,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,091,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 605,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

