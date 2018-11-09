Research Analysts Set Expectations for ArcBest Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Sunday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

