Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mammoth Energy Services Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

