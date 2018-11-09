Restoration Hardware (RH) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.80 and last traded at $125.09. Approximately 531,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,085,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 520.85%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at $901,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Restoration Hardware by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Restoration Hardware by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Restoration Hardware by 24.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Restoration Hardware by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

