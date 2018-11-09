Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,627 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8,897.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,739 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 61.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at $80,999.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

