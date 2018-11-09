Reviewing Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) and TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH (TWN)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of East Asia pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of East Asia and TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $3.30 billion 2.88 $1.20 billion $0.27 12.56 TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH $4.68 million 29.59 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank of East Asia and TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 0 1 0 0 2.00 TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank of East Asia and TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH beats Bank of East Asia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through nine segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, China Operations, Overseas Operations, and Corporate Services. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services. Its products and services include syndicated loans, trade finance, deposit-taking, foreign currency savings, remittances, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, retail investment services, mandatory provident fund services, and general and life insurance. The company also provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending, and securities lending; wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; and domestic and international services. In addition, it offers trustee, asset management, corporate secretarial and advisory, property investment, business consultancy, money lending, facility management, Internet banking, securities broking, nominee, business outsourcing, and executive search and human resource solutions services, as well as business, corporate, and investor services. The company operates approximately 220 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

