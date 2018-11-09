Reviewing Cool (AWSM) and Taitron Components (TAIT)

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cool and Taitron Components’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $23.39 million 0.59 -$4.67 million N/A N/A Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.35 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Taitron Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cool.

Risk and Volatility

Cool has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cool and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Cool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Cool does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool -31.85% -160.62% -40.81% Taitron Components 9.80% 6.03% 5.28%

Summary

Taitron Components beats Cool on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

