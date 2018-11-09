Reviewing FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) & Its Peers

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ: FRSX) is one of 193 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FORESIGHT AUTON/S to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

0.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -$15.94 million -32.13 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors $1.84 billion $197.33 million -4.39

FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S. FORESIGHT AUTON/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -23.07% -19.56% FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors -3.54% -36.15% -0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors 1487 7089 13383 625 2.58

FORESIGHT AUTON/S currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 522.57%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.54%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s rivals have a beta of -14.62, indicating that their average share price is 1,562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FORESIGHT AUTON/S rivals beat FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.