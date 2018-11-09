Reviewing Heritage Financial (HFWA) & First BancTrust (FIRT)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and First BancTrust (OTCMKTS:FIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and First BancTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 20.10% 8.92% 1.20% First BancTrust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First BancTrust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Heritage Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Financial and First BancTrust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 First BancTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than First BancTrust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of First BancTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and First BancTrust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $183.29 million 6.77 $41.79 million $1.48 22.74 First BancTrust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First BancTrust.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats First BancTrust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 59 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About First BancTrust

First BancTrust Corporation operates as the holding company for First Bank and Trust, IL, a chartered bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to households, agriculture, and small businesses customers in the east-central Illinois. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, various money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as time and brokered time deposits; checking accounts; and retirement and health savings accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as fixed and adjustable rate loans, first-time home buyer loans, FHA and VA loans for veterans, rural development loans, construction loans, and home equity loans; consumer loans, including personal, vehicle, home equity line of credit, and share loans; commercial loans consisting of revolving lines of credit, equipment loans, term loans, and commercial and investment real estate loans; and agriculture loans, such as equipment, farm real estate, and operating loans. The company also provides financial planning, online and mobile banking, e-statements, merchant processing, and remote capture services; and card services. In addition, it offers land title insurance and closing agency services, as well as crop insurance products to agricultural customers. The company serves individual and corporate customers through its offices in Paris, Marshall, Savoy, Rantoul, Champaign, and Martinsville, Illinois. First BancTrust Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Paris, Illinois.

