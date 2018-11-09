Reviewing Hollywood Media (HOLL) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Hollywood Media (OTCMKTS:HOLL) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Hollywood Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hollywood Media and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollywood Media N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 9.91% 33.29% 19.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hollywood Media and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollywood Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $5.88 billion 3.13 $555.23 million $8.16 37.75

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Hollywood Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hollywood Media and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollywood Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 7 18 0 2.72

Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $281.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Hollywood Media.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Hollywood Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollywood Media

Hollywood Media Corp. provides advertising services. It operates through Ad Sales and Intellectual Property divisions. The Ad Sales division operates MovieTickets.com that allows users to purchase movie tickets and retrieve them at will call windows or kiosks at theaters. Intellectual Properties division is involved in the book development and book licensing business. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,124 retail stores across 49 states and the District of Columbia. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

