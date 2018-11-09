Reviewing NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY) & Neenah (NP)

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Neenah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Neenah 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Neenah 4.08% 17.24% 7.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Neenah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Neenah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.78 $643.52 million N/A N/A Neenah $979.90 million 1.24 $80.30 million $4.32 16.66

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Neenah.

Risk & Volatility

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neenah has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Neenah pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Neenah pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neenah has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Neenah beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, pulp, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers linerboard products, including kraftlinerboard, testlinerboard, white top linerboard, and coated linerboard products, as well as high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board products. The company also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated woodfree paper, office paper, etc.; capacitor tissue paper; and insulating paper. In addition, it manufactures wood and bamboo pulp, and unbleached kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital image transfer media; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, publishing, and security papers; and clean room and durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. Its Fine Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells premium writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. This segment also provides premium packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mail, advertising insert, scrapbook, and marketing collateral applications; and business papers for professionals and small businesses, as well as translucent and art papers, papers for optical scanning, and other specialized applications. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, Neenah, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, and CREATIVE COLLECTION names. It sells its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, specialty businesses, and direct sales. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper, Inc. and changed its name to Neenah, Inc. in January 2018. Neenah, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

