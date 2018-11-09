Revlon (REV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $655.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.60 million. Revlon’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of Revlon stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,185. Revlon has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.45.

REV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revlon in a report on Friday, August 10th.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 75,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $1,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Beattie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,163.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,400. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Revlon by 18.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Revlon in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revlon in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Revlon by 400.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Revlon in the second quarter valued at $956,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

