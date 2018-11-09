Revlon (REV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 807760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $655.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.60 million. Revlon’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $752,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Beattie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,163.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Revlon by 18.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Revlon by 400.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth $956,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

