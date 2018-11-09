RevolverCoin Price Down 1.8% This Week (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, RevolverCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. RevolverCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,721.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin (CRYPTO:XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,288,626 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

