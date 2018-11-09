RHFCoin (RHFC) Price Up 33.4% This Week

RHFCoin (CURRENCY:RHFC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, RHFCoin has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. RHFCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RHFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RHFCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RHFCoin Coin Profile

RHFCoin’s total supply is 190,008,300 coins. The official website for RHFCoin is rhfcoin.com. RHFCoin’s official Twitter account is @rhfcoin.

RHFCoin Coin Trading

RHFCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RHFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RHFCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RHFCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

