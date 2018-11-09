Richard P. Valencia Purchases 1,300 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.53.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
