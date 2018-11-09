Rimbit Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rimbit has a total market cap of $115,683.00 and $7.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rimbit alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002350 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.