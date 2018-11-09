Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $915,126.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io and DragonEX. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010232 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000522 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000868 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,570,791 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, C2CX, Gate.io, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

