Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 113 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RVSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,775. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

