Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,557,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 691,774 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.39). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 117.44% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $536.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRTS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/roadrunner-transportation-systems-rrts-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.