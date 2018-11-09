Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $148,000 Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $117.00 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.27 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

