Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $224,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 47.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,050.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $115,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,683. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

