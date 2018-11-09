Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given a $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $169.27. 1,541,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,284. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

