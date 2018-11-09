Rockwell Automation (ROK) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Shares of ROK traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,284. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

