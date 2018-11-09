Roku (ROKU) Trading Up 5.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was up 5.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.86. Approximately 11,689,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,729,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research increased their target price on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $2,049,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $5,162,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,206,975 shares of company stock worth $76,984,919. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $217,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $25,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 480,762 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $542,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 3.59.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

