Route1 (ROI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 112,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 348,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

