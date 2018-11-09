Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of RY opened at $73.42 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

