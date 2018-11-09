Royal Bank of Canada Trims Obsidian Energy (OBE) Target Price to C$1.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OBE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$0.83. 353,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,986. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.