Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

LON:RBS opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.30) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.