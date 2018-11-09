Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

