Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,984.69 ($39.00).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,437 ($31.84) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

