ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 12,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

