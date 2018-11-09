RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Price Hits $0.0028

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. RoyalCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005630 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00042616 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00101385 BTC.

RoyalCoin Coin Profile

RoyalCoin (ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

