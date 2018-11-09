RTL Group (RTL) Given a €61.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.38 ($79.52).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €69.20 ($80.47). The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078. RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.